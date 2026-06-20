/'Chicken or Beef?' Meet the 5-year-old girl winning the internet as a 'mini' Emirates flight attendant

Viral video: This adorable video, which captures a five-year-old girl becoming a crew member of an Emirates flight, has flooded the internet, making her "the cutest crew member on the Internet. "Young girl Ayla assumed inflight duties for her Emirates flight on her long-haul flight, surprising both passengers and professional airline crews.
Little aviation enthusiast assumed duties of inflight services and passenger welcoming ceremony
The viral video shared on Instagram via whataboutnegin shows little Ayla fully dressed in a beautiful Emirates beige uniform, red hat, and silk scarf.
While not just playing a dress-up game, Ayla can be seen serving onboard the flight EK315 of Emirates on its SIN-DXB route through the twin aisles of the airplane. Once she pinned an official Emirates name tag, Ayla assumed the duty of operating the food trolley.
As seen in the video, the young girl welcomed the passengers onboard with the following greeting words: "Welcome to the best airline in the world, Emirates." Later, she delivered catering services, asking the passenger whether they would prefer chicken or beef.
Regarding the viral moment, the mother of Ayla disclosed that the whole ordeal was entirely inspired by the passion for aviation harbored by her daughter.
"While traveling, Ayla enjoys dressing up and works with the flight crew. It is all her idea," her mom stated. She added that despite Ayla not receiving any official corporate acknowledgment, the working flight crews regularly give her handwritten notes and pictures expressing their appreciation. "It is her dream for Emirates to reach out to her for a tour and for her to become cabin crew in the future."
The viral video has gathered a lot of compliments on different social media sites, gathering thousands of reactions from fans and even seasoned airline personnel from all over the world.
"Good Lord! This is just so cute. Lots of love for you and everyone else from a former cabin crew member," one fan wrote. Another fan humorously said that she has taken immediate charge of the whole cabin, saying, "She is already a supervisor."
The passengers aboard flight EK315 experienced the high-flying hospitality of the kid, making an ordinary international flight quite memorable for them.
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