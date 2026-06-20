Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /viral
  • /'Chicken or Beef?' Meet the 5-year-old girl winning the internet as a 'mini' Emirates flight attendant

'Chicken or Beef?' Meet the 5-year-old girl winning the internet as a 'mini' Emirates flight attendant

Viral video: A heartwarming viral video shows 5-year-old Ayla taking on real cabin crew duties in full uniform on an Emirates flight from Singapore to Dubai. From greeting flyers to serving meals, the internet calls her the "cutest crew ever."

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Nitin Kumar
Published: Jun 20, 2026, 01:19 PM IST|Updated: Jun 20, 2026, 01:19 PM IST
'Chicken or Beef?' Meet the 5-year-old girl winning the internet as a 'mini' Emirates flight attendant
Image Credit: Meet the 5-year-old girl winning the internet as a &#039;mini&#039; Emirates flight attendant. (Instagram/@whataboutnegin)

About the Author

Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Meet 5-yr-old girl winning the internet as a 'mini' Emirates flight attendant
Emirates2 min ago
2
Developed Madhya Pradesh4 min ago
3
Archana Gautam14 min ago
4
Men Perfume17 min ago
5
Hardik Pandya Injury Update21 min ago