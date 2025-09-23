Viral Video: American Woman Reveals How India’s Hospitals Left US Healthcare Far Behind

New Delhi: Kristen Fisher, who has been living in India for the past four years, recently shared her experience at an Indian hospital through a video that quickly went viral on social media. In the reel, she narrated how she received treatment for a cut on her thumb for just Rs 50.

She explained that she had a cut on her thumb and was bleeding profusely. She cycled to a nearby hospital and, after waiting for about 45 minutes, she did not require stitches.

She returned home paying only Rs 50. She described the experience as special for two reasons: the ease of the process and the low cost of treatment compared to the United States.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

‘I Feel Safe In India’

Kristen said that the hospital was only five minutes from her home. Access to doctors, clinics and hospitals is straightforward. She feels safe in India because emergency help is immediately available when needed.

The entire treatment cost her roughly Rs 50 rupees, around 60 cents, whereas in the United States, even a minor cut can lead to exorbitant bills. In America, insurance premiums alone can range from $1,000 to $2,000 per month.

Social Media Reactions

The video quickly drew reactions online. One user wrote that healthcare in India is indeed easy and affordable, and medical help is available without conditions.

Another joked that if the doctor is your neighbour, even the fee of Rs 50 might be waived.

A different user mocked the US system, stating that they had requested an appointment with a gastroenterologist in America and the earliest available date was February 2026.

No Regrets About Coming To India

Kristen has previously stated in a video that she has no regrets about moving to India. She has explored many places and met wonderful people during her time here.

Her experience has struck a chord online, offering a glimpse into the accessibility and affordability of Indian healthcare compared to the US system.