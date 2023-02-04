Viral Video: Bihar Female Health Officer Gives Face Massage to Doctor; Served Show Cause Notice

A video of a doctor getting a facial massage by a female community health officer in Bihar's Khagaria is going viral on social media. In the viral video, community health officer Deepika Sahni is massaging the face of Medical Officer Krishna Kumar. When the video went viral, the civil surgeon issued a show cause notice to both of them. Some pictures of the duo are also going viral on social media. It is reported that both are married as well and have an extramarital affair. In the viral video, both can be seen very close to each other.

As per information, the PHC in-charge is absconding since the video went viral. The viral video and photos are believed to have been taken on different dates. It is estimated that the viral photo was taken on January 2 and January 27, 2023, with the same camera.

Many pictures of both have gone viral in which both are seen very close to each other. In the massage video, the female CHO is saying don't make the video, but still the doctor continued to do so.

After the video went viral, the civil surgeon took cognizance of the matter. Dr Ram Narayan Chowdhary has sought answers from both officers.