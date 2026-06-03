Viral video of Chinese students studying on subway floor triggers global debate over Gaokao, JEE, and extreme exam pressure

An intriguing clip has recently gone viral on social media platforms, showcasing what the rigorous culture of education in East Asia looks like. It portrays the lives of young students, sitting with legs crossed on a subway floor, trying to complete their homework during commuting hours. The other part of the video shows a young kid hunched over, writing his notes amid busy road traffic.

The description of the video clip reads as follows: "Never been to China, never seen Chinese students studying? You missed the whole world." Moreover, the video also explains that throughout the entire life of students, from primary school all the way to university level, a Chinese student lives and breathes only academics, making education a 24/7 process.

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Gaokao and a culture of hyper competitions

Education in China is regarded not only as a means to getting a corporate desk job in the future but also as an integral part of one's life. The final point of this process includes taking Gaokao, which is considered one of the toughest exams in the world for students of a university age.

It takes years of harsh schedules and exhausting study sessions to become a member of the highly sought-after ranking in the Gaokao and earn admission into some of the top universities in China. Many teens may be asked to forego the following to reach such academic heights:

Proper amount of sleep and physical rest

Participation in sports activities

Free time and ordinary children’s life experiences

The blade that cuts both ways

One of the primary causes for China's emergence as the greatest power in STEM globally can be attributed to such strict discipline and narrow-mindedness in children’s upbringing. The Chinese tradition of valuing hard work has paid off economically and technologically throughout the country’s history.

At the same time, the negative aspect of the approach cannot go unnoticed by specialists from the fields of psychology and pedagogy. In particular, child psychologists warn that constant competitiveness has a profoundly destructive effect on a teenager’s mental health. The number of cases with chronic stress, clinical anxiety, and depression among youngsters keeps increasing, making Chinese people reflect on the way their system deprives young people of their childhoods and innocence.

Reflection of India's exam pressure system

The video has touched the hearts of millions of Indians because they themselves experience the same level of pressure when taking various academic exams in India. For example, the Indian students who take the JEE exam (engineering), the NEET test (medical school), and other competitive entrance exams for their respective professions go through a similar level of mental stress.

The video has raised a debate about today’s education system – is it enough to spend exhausting hours studying in the subway for sure success? Should not our modern schools focus more on providing balance to students’ minds along with creativity and a healthy lifestyle?

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