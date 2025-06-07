A viral clip of a cockroach crawling on top of paneer rolls at Theobroma's Runwal Greens outlet in Mulund West, Mumbai, has sparked outrage on a large scale, leaving serious doubts over the hygiene levels at the popular patisserie chain.

Reddit User's Horrific Discovery

On 6th June, a Reddit user stopped by the outlet and captured a shocking video of a cockroach walking freely on trays of paneer rolls. The footage was uploaded by the user on the internet with the following caption, "This is what we saw in Theobroma: Runwal Greens, Mulund West, Mumbai." The user further added, "Me and my friend were about to place our order when we saw this. We told the staff, who took out the tray, but we do not know what happened afterwards. Be cautious, guys." The message went viral quite soon, gathering thousands of views and comments.

Theobroma Spicy Paneer Roll, Runwal Greens, Mulund West, Mumbai pic.twitter.com/0X7Ys2dpjz — Ashwini Roopesh (@AshwiniRoopesh) June 6, 2025

Public Reactions And Similar Complaints

The clip generated a surge of responses on Reddit, as users recounted their own disturbing experiences at restaurants. One user remembered encountering red ants in one of the city's finest restaurants, saying, "People in this country don't take hygiene seriously." Another condemned franchising concepts, saying, "Brands franchise stores and can't monitor owners. Why do owners and employees lack responsibility?" One South Delhi user posted about an earlier experience at another Theobroma location, where they discovered plastic inside a brownie, and added, "The staff discarded it and still charged me.

Food Safety Under Scrutiny

This incident follows a series of food safety concerns in India, in the wake of recent scandals such as the arrest of a Mathura hotel owner for washing dishes in toilet water. The Theobroma video has sparked calls for tighter control and inspection for consumers' safety.

Theobroma Yet To Respond

Theobroma has not made an official statement on the Mulund West incident so far. Not responding has fueled online backlash, with customers demanding action.