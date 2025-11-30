Viral Video: An Indian man, Parth Maniar, stole the spotlight at New York’s Times Square after proposing to his partner in full Bollywood style, a moment that quickly went viral online. The clip captures his all-male crew breaking into a perfectly synced dance routine to Shah Rukh Khan’s hit track Pretty Woman from Kal Ho Naa Ho, turning the busy square into an impromptu film set.

Their high-energy performance drew loud cheers from bystanders, while his partner watched in disbelief before the big moment unfolded. The heartwarming proposal has since won over social media, with many praising the effort, choreography and pure filmy charm.

WATCH THE CHARMING VIDEO

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The clip, uploaded on Instagram, has already crossed three lakh views and drawn thousands of reactions. In his caption, Maniar jokingly credited his friends for stepping up, writing, “When the homies become dancers so you can become a fiancé.”

He later posted two more videos from the proposal sequence, featuring performances to Koi Mil Gaya from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai and Woh Ladki Jo from Baadshah, giving viewers a fuller look at the choreographed Bollywood-style surprise.

In one more such video, he was seen kneeling on the knee, holding out a ring as he proposes her.

Responding to the viral videos, Shreya shared the clip on her own account, writing, “When her girls dance with me, I know I didn’t just find a partner, I found an entire squad, a whole home. We had to bring our sisters into the surprise too…and her reaction was on another level.”

ALSO READ: More Than A Gadget: Japan’s Human Washing Machine Promises Gentle, Spa-Like Clean

Social Media Reactions

The comments section quickly filled with warm messages. One viewer wrote, “I was actually there when this happened — we saw the entire proposal. Congratulations!” Another shared, “Super, super excited for you both,” while a third simply said, “This is so romantic.”

Even Maniar’s friends chimed in. One joked, “Still can’t believe we pulled off a full-on Times Square flash mob… anything for the cutest couple!” Another added, “So glad I got to be part of this — thank you for letting me in on the moment!”

In the comment section many viewers were congratulating both of them. Meanwhile, a user wrote 'I was here when this happened. We watched your full proposal.'

Someone else mentioned it as 'delulu', a genz term meaning delusion.