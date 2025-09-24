Viral Video: Influencer Leads Transformation Of Dilapidated Century-Old Temple; Watch

Viral Video: A viral video circulating on social media has shown the brighter side of the platforms. The clip, which has been widely shared on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), has left many followers curious about the ancient temple, which has been transformed by the influencer with the help of locals. The heartwarming video of a social media influencer urging people to join him in cleaning an ancient temple well has gone viral. The clip, widely shared on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), shows how one person’s initiative turned into a community movement.

The influencer posted a video appealing to his followers to help restore the centuries-old temple well. Responding to his call, nearly 60 people gathered at the site, working together to remove waste and clear debris.

We need more influencers like this

This should become mass movement



This influencer posted a video and asked people to join him in cleaning an ancient temple well, 60 people joined him in his effort.



This is how it turned out to be



pic.twitter.com/O0LrhVNpuq — Woke Eminent (@WokePandemic) September 24, 2025

Viewers praised the initiative, calling it an inspiring example of how social media can be used for positive change. Many lauded the influencer for blending history and civic duty in a single act.

“We need more influencers like this — this should become a mass movement. An influencer posted a video asking people to join him in cleaning an ancient temple well, and 60 people responded to his call. This is how it turned out. Care to share and spread the word so that more people take up such causes?” tweeted a user.

Notably, the structure of the temple shows that it should have been a site protected by the Archaeological Survey of India. However, since the ASI seems unaware of the location and site and the temple has been facing government ignorance, the locals took up the cause and made the temple a thriving place once again.

The viral video shows us the power of social media and the changes people can bring about in our surroundings.