Viral Video: Karnataka Man Survives On 7 Litres Of Motor Oil Daily

From Karnataka comes a man whose eating habits have stunned many. Instead of regular meals like rice or chapati, he survives only on engine oil. Hard to believe? Yet that’s what he has been doing for decades.

His story recently went viral after an Instagram video showed his unusual lifestyle. For over 30 years, this man—nicknamed “Oil Kumar”—claims to have consumed seven to eight litres of engine oil every single day, along with cups of tea. While tea is ordinary, engine oil is dangerous and toxic, making his survival all the more surprising.

In the viral clip, people are seen offering him food, but he refuses and instead drinks oil straight from a bottle. Shockingly, despite following this bizarre routine for decades, he has never been admitted to a hospital or faced serious health issues.

Kumar believes his survival is due to the blessings of Lord Ayyappa. According to him, only divine grace could have kept him alive on such an unusual and unsafe diet for so many years.

How could this even be possible?

Though extremely rare, some people develop unusual tolerances to toxins. For example, certain alcoholics or chemical workers can survive exposure to substances that would kill others. But this level of tolerance to motor oil would be unheard in medical science.

Engine Oil Highly Dangerous? How

Experts explain that engine oil is highly toxic and contains hydrocarbons and heavy metals that can damage the liver, kidneys, lungs, and brain. Even small amounts can cause poisoning, vomiting, breathing issues, or death.

That is why his survival on such a diet has left many people shocked and doubtful.

Effects of Engine Oil on the Body

1. Digestive system

Causes nausea, vomiting, stomach pain, and diarrhea. Can lead to 'internal bleeding' or ulcers in the stomach and intestines.

2. Lungs (if inhaled while swallowing)

Oil can slip into the lungs (called aspiration). Leads to 'chemical pneumonia', breathing problems, and lung damage.

3. Liver & Kidneys

Toxic chemicals in engine oil damage these organs. May cause 'liver failure' or kidney damage over time.

4. Nervous system

Contains hydrocarbons and heavy metals that can harm the brain. Symptoms: dizziness, confusion, seizures, or even coma.

5. Long-term risks

Chronic poisoning, cancer risk, and multi-organ failure. Usually, regular consumption is considered fatal within a short time.