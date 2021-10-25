हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Viral video

Viral video: Kashmiri couple makes roti together in this unique post-wedding ritual, internet loves it

As part of the post-wedding ritual, the bride puts raw roti on the pan and the groom turns the roti in order to bake it properly. 

Viral video: Kashmiri couple makes roti together in this unique post-wedding ritual, internet loves it
Image credit: Twitter

New Delhi: Weddings are a major part of Indian culture and they involve a number of traditions and rituals. Since India is a diverse country and every state and region has different rituals related to weddings we are provided with a variety of traditions to enjoy the weddings.

But all these rituals are devised on the basic essence of love, support, and mutual respect a couple must have in a relationship. One such adorable video showcasing the idea of togetherness in the tradition is going viral all over social media.

In the video, a newlywed Kashmiri couple is seen making Roti (Tortilla) together as a part of the wedding ritual. In the clip, the bride is putting raw roti on the pan and the groom turns the roti in order to bake it properly. Watch:

The video is making rounds on the microblogging site Twitter and people are loving the incredible tradition and praising the rich culture.

ALSO WATCH: Woman performs Rajasthani folk dance in traditional attire on skates, internet goes crazy 

 

