Viral video: Kashmiri couple makes roti together in this unique post-wedding ritual, internet loves it

New Delhi: Weddings are a major part of Indian culture and they involve a number of traditions and rituals. Since India is a diverse country and every state and region has different rituals related to weddings we are provided with a variety of traditions to enjoy the weddings.

But all these rituals are devised on the basic essence of love, support, and mutual respect a couple must have in a relationship. One such adorable video showcasing the idea of togetherness in the tradition is going viral all over social media.

In the video, a newlywed Kashmiri couple is seen making Roti (Tortilla) together as a part of the wedding ritual. In the clip, the bride is putting raw roti on the pan and the groom turns the roti in order to bake it properly. Watch:

An old but good #tradition in a village where the #bride is asked to make a "Roti" on their wedding day and the #groom helps her. This way, their marital life begins with mutual cooperation and love!#traditions #culture #Kashmir #PakAgainstKashmiriyat #NeverForgetNeverForgive pic.twitter.com/KP8y5EyZXy — Sophia Zarin (@SophiaZarin) October 13, 2021

The video is making rounds on the microblogging site Twitter and people are loving the incredible tradition and praising the rich culture.

