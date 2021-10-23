हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Little girl consoles fellow classmate, heartwarming video wins hearts online - Watch

A little girl trying to console her fellow classmate in class has gone viral and is melying hearts online, watch it here.  

Little girl consoles fellow classmate, heartwarming video wins hearts online - Watch

New Delhi: Little children are just a mirror of the adults but sometimes their compassion can be a lesson even for adults. Emotions like empathy and compassion among children is thankfully still alive. A little student’s caring attitude towards her fellow classmate is giving people hope online. In video that has gone viral, a little girl is seen consoling her friend. 

The video was posted on Twitter by user @NKhenrab shared the clip which has been shot from Arunachal Pradesh’s Tawang District. The boy who is at the hostel, is upset to be away from home. 

WATCH: 

The little girl is heard to be saying 'Don’t be sad'. “Hum log jaayenge April main (We will go in April), Aise nahi rona hai (Don’t cry like this)," she added while constantly stroking the boy’s head. She adds patting his shoulder to cheer him up. 

Here's how the internet reacted:

A user wrote, " i want that kind of friends  . i want my kiddo get that kind of friends."

One user said, "So adorable! Responsible upbringing."

The video has caught the attention of Chief Minister Pema Khandu who shared the clip on Twitter. While, people on social media couldn’t stop appreciating the sweet friendship between the kids.

