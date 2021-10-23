Little girl consoles fellow classmate, heartwarming video wins hearts online - Watch

New Delhi: Little children are just a mirror of the adults but sometimes their compassion can be a lesson even for adults. Emotions like empathy and compassion among children is thankfully still alive. A little student’s caring attitude towards her fellow classmate is giving people hope online. In video that has gone viral, a little girl is seen consoling her friend.

The video was posted on Twitter by user @NKhenrab shared the clip which has been shot from Arunachal Pradesh’s Tawang District. The boy who is at the hostel, is upset to be away from home.

WATCH:

Love is an innate trait of humans & not just an acquired quality. The power of love is that it’s contagious. Keep Loving. Look at these kids from a school hostel in remote Tawang of Arunachal Pradesh consoling each other at times of adversity. pic.twitter.com/B58HMJPJzd — Nima (Khenrab) (@NKhenrab) October 19, 2021

The little girl is heard to be saying 'Don’t be sad'. “Hum log jaayenge April main (We will go in April), Aise nahi rona hai (Don’t cry like this)," she added while constantly stroking the boy’s head. She adds patting his shoulder to cheer him up.

Here's how the internet reacted:

A user wrote, " i want that kind of friends . i want my kiddo get that kind of friends."

i want that kind of friends . i want my kiddo get that kind of friends . — anujironi (@anu_jironi) October 20, 2021

One user said, "So adorable! Responsible upbringing."

So adorable! Responsible upbringing — अजीत অজীত Ajit (@the_ajitsingh) October 20, 2021

The video has caught the attention of Chief Minister Pema Khandu who shared the clip on Twitter. While, people on social media couldn’t stop appreciating the sweet friendship between the kids.

