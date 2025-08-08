Viral Video: Ludhiana Vendor Dips Plastic In Hot Oil, Sparks Food Safety Outrage | WATCH

A viral video showing a street hawker in Ludhiana employing an unorthodox and extremely unhygienic method to pry open oil bags has left India aghast and severely questioning food safety throughout the country. The video, recently reshared and spread widely on X (formerly Twitter), has caused panic among both health professionals and the general public.

The seller of pakoras at Gill Chowk in Ludhiana's flyover is pictured holding several plastic oil pouches. Rather than opening them, he is dipping the whole pouches directly into a kadhai full of extremely hot oil. The heat melts the plastic immediately and the oil pours into the pan. When probed by a vlogger on this curious custom, the vendor seemed unfazed, only mentioning that the pouches have an instant opening once the oil has reached the right temperature.

The vendor told the vlogger that he was making bread pakoras with a filling of aloo-methi (potato and fenugreek), for an incredibly low price of ₹10. The video also captures him making fried "hot dogs," with the vendor using his hand to put batter-covered pieces of bread from a large vessel into hot oil.

The unsettling clip soon received global attention online. Health coach Shashi Iyengar posted the reel on X, captioning it sarcastically, "This street food vendor has a 'genius' technique of pouring oil—simply submerge the entire pouch directly into the hot pan. No knife needed! Next? Engine oil with a side of melted plastic for that special street food taste!" The post has already gained more than 4 million views.

Another user, "The Skin Doctor," shared a clip of the video, vehemently denouncing the practice. "You don't have to be a doctor to realize what he is doing is highly toxic to health. One glance and one can clearly see," they commented. They went on to elaborate on the scientific facts, noting that "dipping plastic pouches in boiling oil destroys them and unleashes poisonous chemicals such as dioxins, phthalates, BPA, and styrene. These leach into the oil, blend with the food, and poison it."

The health expert declared that this contamination can cause a variety of severe health issues and requested the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) and the local authorities to take drastic action as soon as possible. The consumer also warned the public to "avoid street food totally."

The tragedy has sparked widespread debate about the safety and sanitation levels of street food, a well-established and enduring feature of India's gastronomic culture.