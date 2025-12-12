Viral Video: Meerut Man Falls Sick After ‘Lizard Found In Chicken Curry’ Ordered On A Famous Food Outlet

Viral Video: A disturbing incident in Meerut has sparked outrage online and raised serious questions about food safety. Vijay, a local resident, had ordered chicken curry from the popular eatery Kake Da Hotel through Zomato, expecting a normal meal. Instead, he ended up in the hospital after finding something alarming inside his food.

According to the complaint, Vijay was midway through his meal when he suddenly noticed a dead lizard submerged in the gravy. The sight left him shocked and he immediately began vomiting. He was rushed to the hospital soon after and is currently undergoing treatment.

A video of the incident, posted on X, has since gone viral. In the clip, a man records the aftermath while explaining what happened. The dead lizard is seen on the floor alongside spilled food containers, while Vijay lies semi-conscious on a bed, visibly unwell. The person filming says Vijay unknowingly consumed part of the contaminated curry before realising what was inside.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Watch The Viral Video

Sharing the video online, the user wrote, “The chicken had been delivered via Zomato. After eating nearly half of it, Vijay suddenly spotted a dead lizard in the gravy. He started vomiting and had to be taken to the hospital immediately.”

Netizens Reacted To This Clip

Social media users swiftly reacted to the incident, with many expressing anger and disbelief. One person wrote, “Even Zomato doesn’t understand people’s suffering the way Indigo does,” while another took a sarcastic dig, saying, “Why the outrage? If people eat chicken, beef, duck, deer, mutton, fish, even octopus why not lizard? Is it because they’re a minority?”

Calls for accountability flooded the comments section as well. “Please blacklist this restaurant,” one user urged, while another demanded, “Oh my God, strict action must be taken against this hotel.”

The episode has reignited conversations around food safety and hygiene, with users questioning how such a serious lapse could occur at a well known eatery and pass through a major delivery platform like Zomato.

Although officials in Meerut have not issued a statement yet, the viral video has already put Kake Da Hotel under significant public scrutiny.