Amazing video

Viral video: Owl receives a face massage from its human partner, reaction will uplift your mood

An owl named Elvis getting face massage from its human partner will uplift your mood. 

Viral video: Owl receives a face massage from its human partner, reaction will uplift your mood
Image credits: Twitter

New Delhi: Looking for a video to uplift your mood today? Looking for something sweet to see? If yes, this video is for you. This video is of an owl and its human partner that will leave you in a changed mood and you're gonna end the video with a big awww.

This 1:13 minute video will leave you in a cheerful mood. The video shows an owl named Elvis from the polar region and a favourite of its human.

The video shows Elvis (Owl) sitting still at what appears to be a table. Then the shows Elvis getting a face massage from its owner.

The video is strangely relaxing and we bet that it will soothen the eyes of the viewers. What makes it more delightful is that, how the owl reacts to the touches of its owner.     

