BEWARE: The 15-minute rule—viral video claims hot drinks in paper cups release 25,000 toxic microparticles

What is the harm in using a paper cup for a hot drink? This was probably the question many tea or coffee drinkers never thought would need to be asked. Well, a recently trending video on X (formally known as Twitter) makes tea lovers wonder whether paper cups really are safe as they believe.

The 'peel' test – What the viral video reveals

The demonstration lasts a little more than 40 seconds and shows a lady pouring boiling hot water into a paper cup. A while later, she peels the insides of the cup to show a thin plastic-like layer separating from the rest of the cup after coming into contact with hot liquid.

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I wonder how this kind of cup is even allowed to sell in India



I liked her final solution. Brilliant. Share for Awareness.#FI pic.twitter.com/asRycFGgW7 — Fundamental Investor (@FI_InvestIndia) April 25, 2026

The paper cup, contrary to the popular belief, according to the video, is not entirely made up of paper but contains an artificial polymer that prevents leaks from happening.

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25,000 particles per drink: The scientific claims made in the video

According to the demonstration, scientific evidence shows that paper cups contain microplastic particles, and at temperatures between 85 and 90 degrees, 25,000 microplastics can be released into 100 ml of hot drink within 15 minutes, based on the claims presented.

Microplastics: As per the clip, heated liquids kept in such paper cups for 15 minutes at 85-90°C will cause the release of up to 25,000 microplastic particles per 100 ml of liquid.

Metallic contaminants: Another important issue highlighted by the narrator is that along with microplastics, other substances like traces and ions of heavy metals such as lead, chromium, and cadmium are released during the degradation process.

Ingestion in the bloodstream: According to him, all such particles will be introduced into our bloodstream each time we drink out of those paper cups.

The steel solution & outcry against this video

Towards the end of the clip, the narrator recommends a very practical solution, which is, "Try to avoid these cups as much as you can and carry your steel flask whenever you go outside."

Although the demonstration received massive criticism from viewers against the manufacturers of paper cups, several people doubted this issue and even mentioned some facts in favor of these cups. There were comments made that the material inside such paper cups is not always plastic but food-grade wax. Moreover, people argued that hospitals and doctors use these same cups daily.

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