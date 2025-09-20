'Viral Video' Shows JCB Being Used To Stir Dal Makhni, Leaving Netizens Stunned

They say necessity drives innovation, but the reason behind using a JCB to stir dal makhni has left many puzzled. The internet’s favorite JCB is back, not as a meme but as a giant ladle.

Yes, its heavy arm was seen mixing a massive pot of dal makhni the rich, creamy North Indian dish made of lentils and butter.

Usually known for construction work, the JCB stunned viewers with its strange kitchen role.

A video of the machine’s metal arm churning through a huge vessel of yellow dal has gone viral, with people calling out the unhygienic method.

While the exact time and place remain unknown, the clip surfaced on Instagram on July 7 and quickly spread across social media.

The video has been shared widely on social media, with many finding the stunt both fascinating and risky for public health.

While some praised it as “innovation,” others slammed it as unsafe and unhygienic.

The Instagram clip has already crossed one million likes. One user joked, calling it a “food-grade JCB,” while many others warned of the health hazards.

Internet Reacts

Watching this clip, internet got stunned, a user mentioned, 'Dal with a tadka of grease, oil and dirt'.

While some called it a bizarre form of “innovation,” many slammed the act as highly unhygienic and unsafe.

The sight of a heavy construction machine’s metallic arm inside food disgusted viewers, with several pointing out the serious health risks and contamination dangers such a practice could cause.