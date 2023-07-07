Viral Video: Woman Drives E-Rickshaw While Carrying Her Baby On Her Lap

A mother’s love is truly unconditional and selfless, especially when it comes to her kids. There is a special bond between mothers and children, which is everlasting and can never be broken. Mothers serve as a pillar of support for their children, often sacrificing their own happiness and comfort. One such remarkable example of maternal dedication came to the fore recently and captured the attention of social media users. In a viral video, we can see the incredible responsibilities shouldered by a young woman, demonstrating her unwavering commitment to motherhood. In the footage, she fearlessly drives an e-rickshaw on the streets, all while cradling her baby on her lap.

The heartwarming video is going viral on social media, leaving netizens in awe of the woman’s extraordinary willpower and dedication.

In the video, the woman can be seen seated on the driver’s seat of her e-rickshaw, while also holding her baby on her lap. She also bargains with her customers before navigating through the busy roads.



Reacting to the video, many praised the woman’s winning spirit. While one user wrote, “Salute to all moms out there,” another chimed in saying, “Hats off to the lady.”

However, a few users also felt carrying her baby this way was unsafe. One person commented, “Putting her baby at risk with herself and few other people. Should be provided with a proper gear to carry the baby.”

A fourth user commented, “Her license should be cancelled for driving like this, I would not sit there,” and went on to add that it was risky and “careless” to carry the child that way.

The video has so far amassed lakhs of views along with over two lakh likes and several comments.

Earlier, another similar video of a woman e-rickshaw driver from Uttar Pradesh’s Noida went viral. In that video, we could see how a single mother, Chanchal Sharma, drove her e-rickshaw on the road, with her one-year-old infant strapped to her body. That video, too, won a lot of appreciation.