South Delhi restaurant denies entry to woman in saree, netizens react angrily - Watch

New Delhi: Saree is one of the most populous and traditional attires in India and it never goes out of fashion. In a video that has gone viral on social media, a woman was denied entry in a restro-bar in Delhi because that she was wearing a saree and that the attire was not considered a 'smart casual' dress code.

Annoyed with the incident journalist Anita Chaudhry uploaded the video on Facebook with the caption, "Listen to this video carefully as there is a restaurant in Delhi where Saree is not considered a smart outfit".

"After that many excuses were given against the saree but I was not allowed to sit in the restaurant because Indian paridhan saree is not a smart outfit in our India, Bharat, Hindustan."

The video was also uploaded on her youtube channel. "I am married, I was married in a saree. I have my daughters and family who love it when I wear saree," Anita Chaudhry posted on her Youtube Channel.