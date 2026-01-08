Viral Video: Swiggy Delivery Partner Wins Hearts After Helping Stranded Family With Fuel At Night- Watch

Kindness often appears in the most unexpected ways. The viral video of Swiggy delivery partner, named Anil Sahu is getting viral on Instagram. He shared the incident through a video on Instagram. The clip showed a man pushing his two-wheeler on a dark road at night after it ran out of fuel, with his wife and young son walking alongside him. Seeing the family struggle, the delivery agent stopped to check if they needed help. He soon found out that the bike had run out of petrol, leaving the man with no option but to push it. Without a second thought, the delivery rider offered the family some spare fuel he had with him.

Anil Sahu gently asked the man what had happened and whether the bike had run out of petrol. He then offered to share some extra fuel he had with him. ("Kya ho gaya? Petrol khatam ho gaya? Chahiye kya? Mere paas extra hai dun kya?”, he said in hindi) After the two-wheeler was refuelled, the man expressed his gratitude for the kind gesture by placing his hand on his heart and thanking the delivery agent.

What People Are Saying?

The touching video struck a chord with social media users and quickly went viral. Many people praised the delivery agent for his kind and selfless gesture, calling it a genuine example of humanity and compassion in everyday life.

“That hand placement on the heart, has such deep meaning”, commented one of the viewers.

“brave men”, commented another

“Great work brother”, said another netizen.

“Kamao kamao extra rkho (Earn earn and keep extra)” commented a instagram user

