Viral Video: Woman Trapped In Train Washroom As 40 Men Storm Coach; RPF Rushes To Rescue

Viral Video: A disturbing video from Bihar’s Katihar Junction has gone viral, drawing thousands of reactions online and once again raising concerns about women’s safety on trains. The video, shared by a young woman travelling alone, shows the frightening moments she went through when her train suddenly halted and dozens of men rushed into her coach.

What Actually Happened

According to the woman, the train had just stopped near Katihar Junction when around 30–40 young men barged into the compartment, shouting and pushing one another. At that moment, she happened to be inside the washroom.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

When she tried to step out, she found the entire doorway blocked by the crowd. With no space to move and no way to exit, she remained trapped inside, terrified of what might happen.

In the viral clip, the text overlay explains how helpless she felt in those tense moments. Fearing for her safety, she immediately dialed the Railway Helpline number 139. Her voice reportedly trembled as she explained the situation.

To her relief, help arrived quickly. Within minutes, a team from the Railway Protection Force (RPF) reached the coach. They dispersed the crowd, cleared the doorway, and safely escorted her back to her seat. The video praises the RPF personnel for their swift and calm response, which prevented the situation from escalating further.

WATCH THE VIRAL VIDEO

“महिला की ट्रेन में दहशत—कटिहार जंक्शन पर सुरक्षा व्यवस्था पर बड़ा सवाल”



A young woman shared a terrifying experience from Katihar Junction (Bihar).

While traveling alone, her train suddenly stopped and 30–40 young men barged into the coach, shouting and pushing each other. She… pic.twitter.com/VZu9LGvzFH Fight Against Crime And Illegal Activities(@FightAgainstCr) December 10, 2025



Widespread Attention

However, while viewers appreciated the prompt action, the incident has triggered a broader conversation online. Many commenters said the woman’s fear is something countless female passengers experience while travelling alone, especially in late hours or in crowded zones.

Several users stressed that although emergency helplines and RPF teams are proving effective, stronger preventive measures are still needed to ensure such situations never arise in the first place.