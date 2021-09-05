Viral video: Woman walks into US airport wearing just a bikini and face mask

MIAMI: In a bizarre incident, a woman was caught on camera walking into the Miami airport in the United States wearing just a bikini and a face mask.

The sight of an unidentified blonde woman strolling through the airport security left those present at the airport in a state of utter shock.

In the video, which has now gone viral, the woman can be seen wearing an olive-green bikini and a face mask.

The viral video has evoked funny responses from netizens who made fun of the incident saying that woman must have had a pool party at noon and rushed to catch a flight.

Some others said she was following the CDC guidelines by wearing the face mask.

“At least she’s wearing a mask,” an Instagram user said.

The video has been viewed over 30000 times.

Watch the viral video here