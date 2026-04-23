Viral video: Women on hoverboards serving drinks at wedding leave internet stunned | WATCH

In a time when weddings are becoming grander than ever, a video footage of an Indian celebration or party has captured the internet’s imagination for a rather unusual reason. The video showing women serving drinks to guests while gliding smoothly on hoverboards has gone viral on social media, leaving viewers amused.

The short clip, widely shared across platforms, shows a group of women dressed in coordinated outfits, confidently manoeuvring hoverboards across a well-lit wedding venue.

Each of them can be seen carrying trays of beverages, serving guests with ease while maintaining balance on the self-balancing devices. The seamless coordination and the novelty of the concept quickly caught the attention of viewers, turning the moment into a viral clip.

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Watch the viral video here:

What makes the video particularly striking is not just the use of hoverboards but the confidence and skill displayed by the servers.

Moving through a crowded venue while balancing trays requires precision and practice.

Indian weddings

Weddings in India have long been known for their scale, extravagance, and creativity.

From themed decorations and destination venues to stunning photography and celebrity performances, families are increasingly looking for ways to make their big day stand out.

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Netizens' reaction to viral video

Social media users have been quick to react.

“Anything goes in rich people’s weddings,” an X user wrote while sharing the video.

“Technology is being used in the right way,” a comment under the video read.

“This must be AI for sure,” an individual expressed skepticism.

“What kind of new system is this?” another person wrote.

"It is my dream to witness a wedding of rich people," a person commented.

"Cool - but do we need it?" an individual in the comment section questioned the need of the method to serve drinks.

"Good idea," another user praised the efforts.

As netizens react to the viral clip, the video has garnered thousands of views online.

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