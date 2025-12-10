19 Minute Viral Video Part 2 Out? Police Issue Strong Warning - Check Before Watching

Viral Videos '19 Minute Viral Video': Days ago, a leaked MMS video of two influencers, allegedly involving Sofik SK and Dustu Sonali, went viral on social media. The video was allegedly leaked by their common friend. However, while the same video has been removed from social media after legal action, people are sharing AI generated video claiming that part-2 of the MMS has arrived. The viral videos, being shared as '19 minute 34 seconds viral video' - has been widely circulating on social media over the past few days. The clip, often referred to as a '19 minute wala video with a total length of 19 minutes 34 seconds, is being rapidly searched across multiple platforms. However, this search trends has become a tool for cybercriminals to cheat people.

Many people are searching for phrases such as new viral mms bache ka and chota bacha viral video link, but authorities have warned that such searches can be dangerous and misleading. The original source of the video remains unclear, and despite the lack of verified information, the clip continues to spread, increasing public curiosity and confusion.

Police On Viral Videos 19 Minutes

Haryana Police Cyber Cell officer Amit Yadav stated on his official social media account that the so-called 19 minute viral video is not authentic. According to him, the viral MMS content and so-called “Part 2” and “Part 3” versions are likely created using artificial intelligence (AI). He warned that such fake and manipulated content spreads quickly and misleads the public.

How to Identify AI-Generated Viral Content

The officer explained that people who suspect that a viral videos 19 minute viral video is fake can verify it online. He mentioned that a platform called “Sightengine” can help analyze whether a video is real or AI-generated. Users can upload suspicious content to check its authenticity.

He strongly advised social media users not to watch, download, save, or share any version of the 19 minut wala video or content related to 19 minutes 34 seconds clips.

Legal Consequences of Sharing Viral MMS Content

Police warned that sharing such content is a criminal offense under India’s IT Act. Under Section 67, anyone who circulates obscene or objectionable material can face up to three years in prison and a fine of up to Rs 5 lakh.

Under Section 67A, sharing sexually explicit material can lead to five years in prison and a fine of up to ?10 lakh on the first offense, with even stricter punishment for repeat offenders. Sections 292, 293, and 354C of the IPC may also apply in cases involving obscenity and violation of privacy.

Police Advisory: Do Not Watch, Save, or Share

Authorities have issued a final warning: if you come across this viral videos 19 minute viral video, the so-called new viral mms bache ka, the 19 minut wala video, references to 19 minutes 34 seconds, or any chota bacha viral video link, do not click, download, save, or forward it. Scrolling past and refusing to engage is the safest and most legal option.