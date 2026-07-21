A LinkedIn post out of Mumbai has been doing the rounds lately, and it's easy to see why.
A startup founder was faced with an underperforming employee the kind of situation that usually ends in a warning, or worse.
Instead, he sent her on a paid trip.
The story comes from Dhruv Mukherjee, who runs Blue Lobster Media.
He wrote about an employee of his, Aarya, who'd been slipping for a few weeks.
Work that used to take her an hour was dragging on. Approvals were late. The quality just wasn't there anymore.
At first, Mukherjee sat her down and had the conversation every manager dreads having was this role even right for her anymore? But when they talked again later, something different came out. Aarya wasn't making excuses.
She told him she knew she'd been falling short, asked for one more chance, and even offered to take a pay cut herself, as if to prove she meant it.
That's when the real story came out. She'd been going through something personally, something that had been quietly eating into her focus at work.
It wasn't that she'd stopped caring. She was just struggling. And Mukherjee, thinking back on the two and a half years she'd spent at the company starting out as a content writer and working her way up to running content operations decided punishing her wasn't the answer.
So instead of docking her pay, the company booked her three days at an Airbnb.
Two days to work somewhere new, away from whatever was weighing on her at home, and one day to just rest.
He also set her up with a desk at a co-working space closer to her house, something to help her get her rhythm back without the usual distractions pulling her in every direction.
It cost the company more money, not less. But Mukherjee said it was worth every rupee. Aarya came back different more energy, more focus, more of herself. Her work reflected it almost immediately.
He closed out his post with a line that stuck with a lot of people: employees are people first, professionals second.
Somewhere along the way, he said, that's easy to forget.
The post took off. People flooded the comments, calling it a rare example of leadership done right proof that being kind to your team and holding them accountable aren't opposites.
Sometimes, they said, looking out for someone during a hard stretch is exactly what makes them show up better later.
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