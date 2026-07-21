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  • /Viral workplace story: Boss rejects salary cut request, funds employee's break

Viral workplace story: Boss rejects salary cut request, funds employee's break

She told him she knew she'd been falling short, asked for one more chance, and even offered to take a pay cut herself, as if to prove she meant it.

Written BySimran Akhouri
Published: Jul 21, 2026, 10:07 AM IST|Updated: Jul 21, 2026, 10:09 AM IST
Viral workplace story: Boss rejects salary cut request, funds employee's break
Image Credit: Posted on LinkedIn by Dhruv Mukherjee

About the Author

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri is a journalist currently serving as a Sub Editor with Zee News English. She holds a postgraduate degree from the University of Delhi and has three years of experience in the media industry. Prior to her current role, she was associated with organisations such as The Indian Express and Jagran New Media. She primarily writes on news, viral content, and education. She can be contacted at simran.akhouri@india.com

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