Virtual Moksha? Woman Dunks Phone In Ganga For Husband’s Maha Kumbh Dip—Internet Can’t Stop Laughing, Say 'Gopi Bahu 2025'

In a viral video from the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj, a woman decided that if her husband couldn’t make it to the holy dip in person, he was definitely going virtually. And how did she make that happen? By video calling him and, in the most unexpected twist, dunking her phone into the sacred Sangam waters.

Yes, you read that right. She didn’t just tilt the phone toward the river or sprinkle a little water for the vibes. Nope. She straight-up submerged it, giving her husband the ultimate 4D spiritual experience—from the comfort of his bed.

The video, shared by Shilpa Chauhan on Instagram, shows her holding the phone, her husband’s face smiling (or maybe in horror?) on the screen, before she takes the plunge—literally.

Social media? Oh, they had thoughts.

“If the phone had slipped, the man would’ve achieved instant moksha—no extra steps needed,” one user quipped.

“Someone tell the brother to dry his virtual hair properly. Don’t want him catching a cold… digitally,” another joked.

And the absolute crowd favorite? “Saara Instagram bhi naha liya. Thank you.” (The whole Instagram got a holy dip, thanks to you.)

With over 63 million devotees attending this year’s Maha Kumbh, not everyone could make it. Some people brought printed photos of loved ones for blessings. Some recited names in prayers. But Shilpa? She decided to upgrade the game—because why settle for a photo when you can go live… underwater?

We don’t know if the phone survived. But the internet? It’s still gasping for air.

Have a look at the video here: