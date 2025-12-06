Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2992712https://zeenews.india.com/viral/warning-sharing-viral-mms-legal-penalty-it-act-2992712.html
Newsviral
LEGAL CONSEQUENCES

Viral '19-Minute Video' Link: Sharing This Content Risks Imprisonment And Fines Under IT Act | Here's How

STOP sharing the '19-Minute Viral MMS.' Legal experts warned that forwarding unverified/deepfake content is illegal. You face imprisonment and heavy fines under IT Act, 2000.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Nitin Kumar|Last Updated: Dec 06, 2025, 08:14 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Viral '19-Minute Video' Link: Sharing This Content Risks Imprisonment And Fines Under IT Act | Here's HowSharing the '19-Minute Viral MMS' Risks Jail Time. (PHOTO: Social media)

Recently, a video that has gained popularity on social media has been referred to by the public are the '19-minute viral MMS' (or '19-minute video MMS') and is causing an uproar for its content. As well as the public outcry resulting from this video, there are also serious legal questions and ethical questions surrounding online privacy and digital deception in general. 

Cybersecurity experts and attorneys are warning that individuals who view or forward this video may be subject to serious penalties by Indian law (or law related to the Indian Penal Code).

Unverified/MMS

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The '19-minute viral MMS' video has become extremely popular on social media; however, the authenticity of the video is not confirmed by any credible news sources. The persons involved have not been confirmed, nor has the video been confirmed to be authentic.

Warning About Possible Digital Deception

Cybersecurity professionals and those who do fact-checking are stating that there are reasonable doubts that the '19-minute viral MMS' is a 'deepfake' or some form of digital manipulation. 

The fact that there have been so many versions of the same video called things like computer generated video (deep fake), and there have been additional copycat videos created after this video has generated the exact same type of content, indicated that this is not an isolated incident; rather, this type of online exploitation appears to be a trend. 

Incorrect Identity Harassment

The distribution of the video created incorrect identity mistakes, which led to multiple instances of harassment of those using social media as their primary source of information for determining the identity of a person.

ALSO READ | Viral '19-Minute Video' Storm In Assam: Inside Dhunu Joni Scandal Spanning MMS And 'Maternal Uncle Marriage' Rumours

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Exclusive
DNA Decodes: What Putin’s Power-Packed Delhi Visit Reveals To World
Yogi Adityanath
UP To Launch ‘One District, One Cuisine’ To Showcase Diverse Food Heritage
Madhya Pradesh
2 Held In Ujjain; Rs 17.5 Lakh Counterfeit Notes Seized
Pakistan
Pakistan Appoints Munir As Chief Of Defence Forces With 'No Retirement Age'
India-Russia
Why India Is Investing In Bangladesh's Rooppur Power Plant- Check Russia Link
Rahul Gandhi
Putin's Dinner At Rashtrapati Bhavan: Tharoor In, Rahul Gandhi Out
Congress Rahul Gandhi
After ‘Skipping’ National Events, Can Rahul Gandhi Question Exclusion During…
IndiGo flight cancellations
IndiGo Flights Crisis: Essential Checks To Avoid Last-Minute Chaos At Airport
Indian Railways
Indian Railways Recruited 5.08 Lakh People In Last 10 Years, Up 23.6 %: Govt
Parliament winter session
Winter Session: 'Vande Matram' Debate On Monday, SIR Discussion On Tuesday