Recently, a video that has gained popularity on social media has been referred to by the public are the '19-minute viral MMS' (or '19-minute video MMS') and is causing an uproar for its content. As well as the public outcry resulting from this video, there are also serious legal questions and ethical questions surrounding online privacy and digital deception in general.

Cybersecurity experts and attorneys are warning that individuals who view or forward this video may be subject to serious penalties by Indian law (or law related to the Indian Penal Code).

Unverified/MMS

The '19-minute viral MMS' video has become extremely popular on social media; however, the authenticity of the video is not confirmed by any credible news sources. The persons involved have not been confirmed, nor has the video been confirmed to be authentic.

Warning About Possible Digital Deception

Cybersecurity professionals and those who do fact-checking are stating that there are reasonable doubts that the '19-minute viral MMS' is a 'deepfake' or some form of digital manipulation.

The fact that there have been so many versions of the same video called things like computer generated video (deep fake), and there have been additional copycat videos created after this video has generated the exact same type of content, indicated that this is not an isolated incident; rather, this type of online exploitation appears to be a trend.

Incorrect Identity Harassment

The distribution of the video created incorrect identity mistakes, which led to multiple instances of harassment of those using social media as their primary source of information for determining the identity of a person.

