Watch: Bill Gates Enjoys Street Hot Dog in Times Square, Netizens Say 'Billionaires Have Cravings Too’

Microsoft co-founder and renowned philanthropist Bill Gates recently surprised the internet when he was spotted buying a hot dog from a street vendor in New York City's iconic Times Square. Gates was captured on video enjoying one of New York's most popular street foods, appearing to relish the simple moment while being filmed by onlookers. The video, posted on Instagram by photojournalist Elder Ordonez, swiftly gained widespread attention online. According to Forbes, Gates holds the title of the seventh richest person in the world, with an impressive net worth of $138.9 billion.

Videos of Gates savoring a hot dog have sparked a wave of reactions on social media, with users amused by the billionaire enjoying such a simple treat. Many shared their surprise and admiration in the comments, highlighting their delight at seeing this down-to-earth moment. "Wow, even billionaires enjoy a hot dog!" one user commented, while another added, "Imagine bumping into Bill Gates at a hot dog stand!" Someone else chimed in, "He’s just like us! Who knew Gates was a fan of hot dogs?" Another joked, "Looks like billionaires get street food cravings too." One netizen humorously asked, "Does Bill prefer mustard or ketchup?"

The casual moment with the hot dog struck a chord with many, who enjoyed seeing Gates in such an ordinary setting. It highlighted that even one of the world’s richest individuals appreciates the simple joys of street food.

Bill Gates’s India visit

Interestingly, this isn’t the first time Bill Gates has charmed people with his love for street food. During a visit to India, Bill Gates appeared in a video sipping chai from a street stall run by Dolly Chaiwala, a social media influencer. The clip showcased Gates fully embracing Indian street culture while enjoying a hot cup of tea. Sharing a picture on Instagram, Gates expressed his admiration for everyday innovation in India, stating, "Innovation is everywhere in India, even in how to make a simple cup of tea!" The video begins with Dolly Chaiwala asking Gates, "One chai, please," to which he responds by requesting her to make the tea in her signature artistic style.

While sipping steaming chai from a glass, Gates shared his excitement about returning to India, emphasizing the country's role as a hub for innovators working to enhance lives. He praised how even the simple act of making tea is elevated to an art form. Gates concluded the video by looking forward to more "chai pe charcha" (tea-time discussions) alongside Dolly Chaiwala. Whether it's enjoying a hot dog in New York or sipping chai in India, Bill Gates continues to captivate his fans with his down-to-earth and charming moments.