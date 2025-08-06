WATCH: Cow Heroically Saves Companion From Panther Attack In Viral Rajasthan Video

A heart-stopping face-off between a panther and two cows in Jawai Leopard Conservation Area of Rajasthan has turned viral, displaying a remarkable display of animal bravery and friendship. The recently popular viral video shows a chilling moment when a panther attacked a cow, trying to take it down, but its friend cow jumped into action heroically and rescued the fellow bovine.

The incident, apparently captured by tourists on safari, took place in Rajasthan's Bali-Pali area. The viral video reveals the panther grabbing one of the cows by the neck, apparently overpowering it. As if in a moment of crisis, another cow quickly encroached and attacked the predator. The panther was taken aback by the sudden and violent defense and let go of its grip, fleeing into the thick undergrowth, with both cows left unharmed.

The caption on the video, which is in Hindi, stated: "When a panther caught the calf by the neck, the mother ran to save it. Then what, see yourself. Bali, Pali."

The video, as of the last update, has received more than 125,000 views on social media, with users marveling at the way the cow stood its ground against the fatal big cat.

Panther Sightings And Melanism Explained

The sighting is just weeks following another high-profile panther sighting in India. Last month, Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Parveen Kaswan had posted a video of a black panther that was seen with two normally colored leopards in the green Nilgiris belt of Tamil Nadu.

Kaswan explained in a later post that black panthers do not constitute a separate species but are a melanistic form of the leopard (Panthera pardus) common to most of Africa. Melanism is a congenital condition involving an overproduction of dark pigmentation, which causes these creatures to have their characteristic black coats. Their leopard rosettes are still distinguishable even under some light conditions, even though they have dark coats.