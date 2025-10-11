Watch: Furious Owner Sets Ola Scooter On Fire Outside Gujarat Service Centre, Sparks Public Outrage

On what seemed like a regular day in Palanpur, Gujarat, a shocking scene unfolded outside an Ola service centre. A visibly angry customer walked up to the premises, parked his scooter, and set it on fire in full public view.

Within moments, bystanders pulled out their phones, and the video quickly made its way online, sparking a wave of reactions and debates on social media.

Speaking to reporters, the man alleged that his Ola scooter had turned into a safety hazard rather than a convenience. He claimed that while riding with his five-year-old son, the steering suddenly disconnected from the front tyre. Fortunately, they were moving slowly, avoiding what could have been a major accident. According to him, repeated complaints to the service centre brought no resolution—leading to this dramatic act of protest.

The man said he had repeatedly reached out to the company calling customer care, filing complaints, and even personally visiting the service centre but nothing changed. According to him, every visit ended with unanswered questions and zero action, leaving him feeling ignored and helpless.

In the video that has now gone viral, he stands outside the showroom, fuel can in hand, and calmly pours kerosene over his scooter. Moments later, the vehicle bursts into flames. The bright blue electric scooter quickly turns into a heap of burning metal as thick smoke rises into the air. Onlookers gather around, phones raised, capturing the dramatic act.



As the footage spread across social media, reactions flooded in. Many users expressed anger at the company’s handling of customer complaints. One person wrote, “Ola’s customer service is downright atrocious,” while another commented that most vehicle and insurance companies act the same once the sale is done.

Several users claimed incidents like this are becoming more common, saying many Ola owners have faced similar issues. “He’s not alone others have either set their scooters on fire or simply left them at the service centre out of frustration,” one user pointed out, echoing a sentiment shared by many in the comments.