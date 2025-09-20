Advertisement
Watch: Jawan’s Heartfelt Cover Of 'Zubeen Garg' Song Leaves Netizens Emotional

A heartwarming video of ITBP constables singing a song by the late Assamese singer Zubeen Garg has gone viral, leaving fans emotional across India.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 20, 2025, 01:50 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Image Credit: ( X )

A video of ITBP constable Vikramjeet Singh singing a song by Assamese singer Zubeen Garg has gone viral, leaving viewers deeply moved. The singer passed away in a scuba diving accident on September 19 at the age of 52. 

He was in Singapore for the Northeast Festival and was scheduled to perform that day. His untimely death deeply affected fans both in the Northeast and across the country.

Joining him is colleague Bhrigu Mohan Dass, and together the duo’s soulful rendition of the track “Ahe Ba Nahe” won millions of hearts. On X, netizens praised the two jawans for their heartfelt performance.

One of them said, “So beautiful, Zubeen Da would be so proud!" Another mentioned, “What beautiful voice you have, Sir ji… Your soulful voice has touched the hearts of millions… Jai hind jai bharat…"

An individual praised, saying, “So very well sung. Really very talented."

Zubeen was a versatile artist and a bold champion of Assamese identity. While he sang in over 10 languages and worked on more than 100 films, two languages truly shaped his career: Assamese, his mother tongue, and Hindi, which introduced him to audiences nationwide. 

 

Reports say Singapore police rescued him from the sea and rushed him to a nearby hospital, where he was admitted to the ICU. Despite the doctors’ efforts, he passed away from his injuries.

Garg first made his mark in Bollywood with Ya Ali from the 2006 film Gangster. He also sang Dil Tu Hi Bata in Krrish 3, starring Hrithik Roshan and Kangana Ranaut.

The Assamese singer gave fans many memorable hits, including Anamika and Mayabini Ratir Bukut. His version of the classic Assamese song O Mor Aponar Desh remains a fan favourite.

