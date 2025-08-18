Watch: Korean Man Dresses Up As 'Kanha' On Janmashtami; Viral Video Wows Internet

A heartwarming video of a South Korean man dressed as Lord Krishna fondly (Kanha) is being viral on Instagram, sparking joy and admiration across social media.

Netizens are calling this a gesture of beautiful example of the unity of culture, they are praising the Korean man for spreading love, respect, and harmony across cultural boundaries.



The Scene that Captured Hearts



The video, shared by social media user, features her friend Yunsoo dressed in an authentic Krishna costume, complete with a dhoti, ornaments, peacock feather crown, and flute. According to NDTV’s report, the thoughtful styling was done by Aanchal with help from her mother and sister, who sourced the costume accessories all the way from India.

The post opened with warm Janmashtami greetings and read, “Presenting our very own Krishna, Yunsoo truly embodies Kanha's spirit, his natkhat pan, pyaara pan, compassion, charm, and beauty all shine through in the way he lives & how he is”.



Social Media Embraces the Gesture



The video has already crossed nearly one million views and thousands of comments, with users praising both Yunsoo’s portrayal and his kanha attire.



A few users commented “So adorable and perfect!! Love this”, “Cute krishna”, “Wow so beautiful.

This viral video moment has highlighted how cultural traditions can transcend borders and bring people together.



Janmashtami Celebrations

Janmashtami is one the popular festivals celebrated in India, the birth anniversary of Lord Krishna. Devotees perform fasting, sing bhajans, and enact Raslila and Dahi Handi. On this festival Lord Krishna's Temples are decorated beautifully, which symbolises joy, unity, and Krishna’s divine message of love and righteousness.