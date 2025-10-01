Watch | Langur Faces Off With Guard, Hilarious Chase Video Leaves Internet In Split

Monkeys and their antics never fail to grab attention on social media, and a new viral clip is proof. The video shows a langur perched on a parked vehicle, completely ignoring a security guard’s repeated attempts to drive it away.

From hand gestures to even offering fruit, nothing worked as the langur put on a dramatic show, refusing to move and leaving viewers in splits. The clip has since sparked laughter and witty reactions online.

The standoff finally ended with an unexpected twist. As the guard tried once more to scare the langur with hand gestures, the monkey suddenly lashed out kicking the mirror of a scooter before making a quick escape. The dramatic exit left the guard stunned and viewers laughing out loud.

The video quickly went viral, racking up over 198,000 views and more than 1,800 likes, as social media users couldn’t stop laughing at the langur’s antics.

Comments poured in, with one user joking, “I think this monkey handles confrontations better than me.”

Another wrote, “This video makes me realize humans really came from monkeys.”

Fans also enjoyed the humour, with one quipping, “Epic showdown between Monkesh and Guard Uncle laughter and chaos guaranteed!” and another mimicking the monkey: “Tu mil kabhi akele me batata hu.”

The clip sparked a mix of amusement, wit, and playful commentary across platforms.

