ARUNACHAL PRADESH LANDSLIDE

Watch: Massive Landslide Halts Traffic On Dirang-Tawang Road In Arunachal Pradesh

A massive landslide on Monday afternoon disrupted road connectivity between Dirang and Tawang in Arunachal Pradesh. The incident took place near Sapper Camp in West Kameng district.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 26, 2025, 12:35 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Watch: Massive Landslide Halts Traffic On Dirang-Tawang Road In Arunachal PradeshImage: (X/Dhruv_Axom)

A massive landslide on Monday afternoon disrupted road connectivity between Dirang and Tawang in Arunachal Pradesh. The incident took place near Sapper Camp in West Kameng district which paused the movement of vehicles there.

According to NDTV’s report, the landslide occurred close to Padma Hotel and blocked a road stretch of around 120 meters. Large boulders and loose soil rolled down the hill, making the road unsafe for vehicles.

Videos from the site captured the chaos. People could be seen panicking as rocks came crashing down. Drivers were heard shouting warnings to others, asking them to reverse their vehicles quickly. Some people got out of their cars and ran to safer spots as more boulders continued to fall.



The viral video also showed a few rocks hitting cars. At least two vehicles were damaged in the incident, but luckily, no human casualties have been reported so far.

The sudden landslide caused a complete halt in vehicular movement. Dirang-Tawang road is an important route for both locals and tourists who were stuck for hours.

Authorities immediately began restoration work to clear the debris.Officials said efforts are being made to restore connectivity as soon as possible.

“Work is going on and traffic is likely to resume from tomorrow,” a source said, quoted by NDTV.

Officials said that travellers heading to or from Tawang will need to wait until the road is cleared and declared safe for movement.

(Also Read: Hidden Arsenal Uncovered: Security Forces Seize Major Arms Cache In Arunachal Pradesh)

