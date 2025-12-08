Advertisement
Newsviral
VIRAL VIDEO

Watch: Nagaland’s Cherry Blossoms Goes Viral As Hornbill Festival Lights Up The Hills

In a stunning viral video, Nagaland’s pink cherry blossom, covered hills and the vibrant Hornbill Festival 2025 come together to showcase the state’s rich culture and breathtaking beauty.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Ritu Kumari|Last Updated: Dec 08, 2025, 11:38 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Watch: Nagaland’s Cherry Blossoms Goes Viral As Hornbill Festival Lights Up The HillsScreen Grab: ( X )

Viral Video: Nagaland is winning hearts this season as stunning cherry blossoms turn the hills light pink, giving the state a picture perfect, postcard like look. From Kohima’s scenic slopes to the lanes of Kisama’s Naga Heritage Village, the views are breathtaking drawing comparisons to famous spring destinations like Japan and South Korea. The bloom has arrived just in time for the Hornbill Festival 2025, creating a beautiful natural backdrop for one of India’s biggest cultural celebrations.

A video showing this blend of nature and culture has now gone viral on social media. The clip captures visitors walking through pink covered pathways, traditional Naga morungs decorated for the festival, and performers dressed in vibrant tribal outfits. Every frame highlights Nagaland’s rich culture and stunning landscape. 

What Is the Hornbill Festival All About?

Known as the 'Festival of Festivals,' the Hornbill Festival is Nagaland’s biggest cultural showcase, celebrated every year from December 1 to 10 at the Naga Heritage Village in Kisama, near Kohima. It brings together all of Nagaland’s major tribes in one place, offering a vibrant display of traditional music, dance, food, handicrafts, and folk performances.

Watch The Scenic View

Significance Of The Festival

The festival was launched to preserve and promote the rich Naga heritage, encourage unity among tribes, and boost tourism. Today, it stands as one of India’s most iconic cultural festivals, drawing visitors from across the world.

Right Time To Visit Nagaland For The Cherry Blossoms

The cherry blossoms usually bloom from late November to mid-December, aligning perfectly with the Hornbill Festival. This makes it the best time for travellers to experience both the natural beauty and the cultural vibrancy of the state.

How Netizens Reacted To This scenic View

Social media is buzzing with admiration. Many users say Nagaland looks 'no less than Japan,' while others call it a 'hidden gem finally getting the attention it deserves.'

Another user mentioned, 'Love nagaland ,my country with whole world's beauty'

'Beauty of India but unfortunately Most people does not Know', said another.

