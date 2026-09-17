A protest over the stray dog menace in Maharashtra's Nashik district took an unusual turn this week when a group of Yuva Sena (UBT) workers walked into a civic official's office and released live stray dogs on his table, in what they called a last-resort response to months of unaddressed complaints.
Members of the Yuva Sena (UBT), the youth wing of the Shiv Sena (UBT), carried stray dogs packed inside sacks into the office of Dheeraj Bhamre, chief officer of the Niphad Nagar Panchayat, on Wednesday.
Once inside, they untied the sacks and let the animals loose right on the official's table. Videos of the moment, showing the dogs wandering nervously around the desk while the protesters looked on, quickly went viral on social media. Some reports also mention that a garland made of currency notes was placed on the officer's table as part of the demonstration. Accounts vary slightly on the number of animals involved, with figures ranging from two to five.
The demonstration was led by Yuva Sena district chief Vikram Randhave, who said the stray dog population in the Niphad area had been rising steadily and was now posing a real danger to residents.
According to the protesters, several people, including children, have already been bitten, and the risk has grown sharper with large crowds gathering for the ongoing Ganesh festival in Maharashtra.
Randhave alleged that despite repeated written requests and verbal complaints to the administration, no meaningful action had been taken to control the dog population. He accused the civic body of instead being preoccupied with tendering processes rather than addressing the concerns of residents. His core demand centred on prompt sterilisation drives, proper stray-dog catching procedures, and visible steps to bring down numbers in the area.
Fed up with being ignored, angry activists in Nashik’s Niphad brought the problem straight to the officials’ desks!— Oxomiya Jiyori (@SouleFacts) September 17, 2026
After complaint after complaint about the stray dog menace went unheard, protesters released stray dogs right inside the Nagar Panchayat office. If the… pic.twitter.com/zUpaqRCCtm
Speaking directly to Bhamre during the protest, Randhave warned that if the administration failed to resolve the issue within two days, the Yuva Sena would escalate its response by bringing a larger group of protesters, including women, to press the demand further.
The Niphad episode is not an isolated instance of civic frustration boiling over into unconventional protest.
A similar demonstration was reported around the same time in Khandwa, Madhya Pradesh, where a local opposition leader used a public protest to draw attention to the city's own stray-dog problem, with officials there promising to form a committee to look into the complaints.
Taken together, such episodes point to a wider, recurring civic challenge: residents demanding protection from dog bites and public safety hazards, while questions remain about the welfare of the animals themselves and whether humane, sustained population-control measures, sterilisation and vaccination in particular, are being implemented on the ground rather than promised on paper.
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