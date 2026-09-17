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  • /Watch: Nashik protesters let loose stray dogs on officer's desk over civic inaction

Watch: Nashik protesters let loose stray dogs on officer's desk over civic inaction

According to the protesters, several people, including children, have already been bitten, and the risk has grown sharper with large crowds gathering for the ongoing Ganesh festival in Maharashtra.

Written BySimran Akhouri
Published: Sep 17, 2026, 02:23 PM IST|Updated: Sep 17, 2026, 02:23 PM IST
Watch: Nashik protesters let loose stray dogs on officer's desk over civic inaction

About the Author

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri is a journalist currently serving as a Sub Editor with Zee News English. She holds a postgraduate degree from the University of Delhi and has three years of experience in the media industry. Prior to her current role, she was associated with organisations such as The Indian Express and Jagran New Media. She primarily writes on news, viral content, and education. She can be contacted at simran.akhouri@india.com

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Watch: Nashik protesters let loose stray dogs on officer's desk over civic inaction
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