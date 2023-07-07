trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2632252
Noida Residents Fight Over Dog’s Muzzle — Heated Argument Captured On Camera

In the clip, a woman is seen firmly holding her dog with a leash but refusing to place the muzzle around the dog’s mouth when a man asks her to do so.

As having pets has become increasingly common, it becomes equally essential to train them in such a way that they do not cause harm to others. Of late, there have been quite a few instances where pets have attacked individuals within residential complexes, raising concerns about safety. In an incident that unfolded in Noida, a video clip capturing an argument between a pet owner and a resident has been going viral on social media. The 40-second clip has led to widespread debates and discussions among netizens.

Dog owner refuses to use muzzle

The clip starts with two residents involved in a heated argument regarding a dog’s muzzle inside a lift. In the video, a woman is seen firmly holding her dog with a leash close to her but refusing to place a muzzle around the dog’s mouth when a man asks her to do so. The man says that there’s a “pregnant lady” among those waiting for the lift and that the dog without its muzzle could be a safety hazard. However, the pet owner refuses to muzzle her dog.

As the argument escalates, the couple tries to tell the pet owner about the increasing number of dog-biting incidents in Noida. But she dismisses their concerns and says, “I am much better than your wife,” intensifying the argument.

Netizens react

The video has gone viral on Twitter, and several people have expressed their views regarding the situation.

One user commented, “Ensuring the safety and well-being of our friends and society members is required. There's no harm in having them wear a muzzle. It helps prevent any potential conflicts. #responsibleparenting”

Another user wrote, “All the dog lovers might defend the dog, but believe me, on a few occasions even the domestic dog becomes aggressive. One tenant in my building had a pet, who hardly went out due to negligence. So the poor animal was super aggressive whenever he got a chance.”

In recent times, there have been several similar disagreements between pet owners and people in Noida. These incidents have highlighted the growing concern surrounding the control and safety of pets, as well as the well-being of other residents.

