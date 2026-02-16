WATCH: Pakistan Army chief Asim Munir nearly stopped over ID – what happened next will shock you

Munich Security Conference: Field Marshal Asim Munir, the chief of the Pakistan Army, faced an unexpected and highly publicised moment upon arriving at the Munich Security Conference in Germany. Briefly halting him and his team a few steps from the conference entrance, a security officer asked him to adjust the identity card hanging from his neck.

Caught on camera, the incident went viral on social media. In the clip, the officer taps on Munir’s badge and points to his ID, instructing him to turn it around, creating a rare and unusual pause in the movement of one of Pakistan’s most senior military officials.

UPDATE!!

Field Marshal Army Chief Asim Munir arrives for Munich Security Conference in Germany pic.twitter.com/v4PQpW4z77 — HTN World (@htnworld) February 14, 2026

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Munir had arrived in Munich with his delegation to participate in the annual security conference, a platform aimed at bringing together global leaders, diplomats and security experts to discuss pressing international security and peace challenges.

His presence at the conference is part of Pakistan’s continued engagement with multilateral discussions on regional and global security. The brief ID check was a standard security measure, but its unusual focus on a top-ranking army official drew public and media attention.

The participation of Field Marshal Munir has drawn criticism from a Germany-based Sindhi political organisation, the Jeay Sindh Muttahida Mahaz (JSMM), which described invitation to him to join the conference as “deeply regrettable” and urged international stakeholders to reconsider engagements with Pakistan’s military leadership.

Outside the venue, JSMM members held a protest highlighting ongoing human rights violations in Pakistan. The organisation has consistently raised concerns about civil liberties and governance issues in the country.

In a formal statement sent to the United Nations, the European Union, the German government and other global human rights bodies, JSMM Chairman Shafi Burfat expressed what he described as “deep shock and regret” over Munir’s attendance. The statement highlighted the group’s concern about legitimising a military leader associated with human rights controversies.

While the incident at the entrance may have seemed minor, it added a layer of unexpected scrutiny and conversation around Munir’s visit. The video circulated widely, raising questions about security protocols for top officials and highlighting the optics of a military leader being subject to a public ID check in a prominent international setting.