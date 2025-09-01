Watch: Polish CEO Faces Backlash Over Snatching Tennis Hat Meant For Kid; Warns Legal Action Against Critics

A Polish millionaire businessman, Piotr Szczerek, CEO of paving company Drogbruk, is under heavy criticism after being caught on camera snatching a memento hat from a child during a tennis match. The hat, handed over by Polish tennis star Kamil Majchrzak, was clearly intended for a young fan.

The viral video shows Majchrzak signing autographs for spectators after a match. At one point, he removed his cap and extended it toward a boy named Brock. Before the child could receive it, Szczerek, standing nearby, leaned in and grabbed the hat. The stunned child was left empty-handed, sparking outrage online.

TERRIBLE! Pro tennis player attempts to give a hat to a child at the US Open. An adult steps in and vultures it. Who does this?



Should there be any punishment? pic.twitter.com/Fgzf591jLa — Don Lewis (@DonLew87) August 29, 2025

Szczerek’s Defiant Response

Rather than apologizing, Szczerek issued a statement doubling down on his actions. “The recent incident at the tennis match has caused a disproportionate online uproar. Yes, I took it. Yes, I did it quickly. But as I’ve always said, life is first come, first served,” he wrote.

He further warned critics against what he described as defamatory remarks, “Insulting a public figure is subject to legal liability. All offensive comments, slander, and insinuations will be analyzed for the possibility of taking the matter to court.”

A Happy Ending for the Child

Fortunately, the story ended on a positive note for young Brock. Once Majchrzak learned about the incident, he personally reached out to the child, gifting him another autographed hat and spending time with him to make up for the disappointment. Majchrzak explained he had not realized the boy never received the first cap and wanted to immediately make amends.

Company Rating Drops

The backlash against Szczerek has extended far beyond social media criticism. His company, Drogbruk, has become the target of a coordinated online protest. Users flooded Polish business review sites, driving the company’s rating on Gowork down to just 1.4 stars out of 5. Thousands of negative reviews poured in within hours of his identity being revealed, according to Dexerto.

Fans and commentators pointed out that while sports memorabilia can be highly sought after, most adults would refrain from taking something meant for a child — particularly when handed directly by a player.