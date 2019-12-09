हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Ranji Trophy

Watch: Rain... no, 'snake stops play' in Andhra vs Vidarbha Ranji Trophy match in Vijaywada

A video on Twitter shows the snake invading the field just when the match was about to start and the players watched on with puzzled faces. The groundstaff was soon called to chase the reptile away. 

Watch: Rain... no, &#039;snake stops play&#039; in Andhra vs Vidarbha Ranji Trophy match in Vijaywada
Image Courtesy: Twitter/@BCCIdomestic

New Delhi: In a bizarre incident, a snake delayed the start of the Ranji Trophy Group A match between Andhra and Vidarbha as it slithered around the field at Dr Gokaraju Liala Gangaaraju ACA Cricket Ground in Vijayawada on Monday morning.

A video shared by BCCI Domestic on Twitter shows the reptile invading the field just when the match was about to start and the players watched on with puzzled faces.

The groundstaff was soon called to chase the reptile away. 

"SNAKE STOPS PLAY! There was a visitor on the field to delay the start of the match," read the caption of the post. 

After a brief interruption, the opening day's play got underway.

Twitter, meanwhile, came up with hilarious reactions on the incident. 

"It's tea with snakes time," wrote a user and another wrote, "He is omnipresent."

A section of the internet also questioned while the safety of the players. "Hope everyone is safe," read a comment. 

Vidarbha skipper Faiz Fazal won the toss and opted to field first against Andhra, led by Hanuman Vihari. 

Tags:
Ranji TrophySnakeviral stories
Next
Story

On camera: Tiger chases tourist jeep at Ranthambore National Park, video is viral

Must Watch

PT4M45S

U.K. election campaign enters its final few days