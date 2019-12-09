Watch: Rain... no, 'snake stops play' in Andhra vs Vidarbha Ranji Trophy match in Vijaywada

New Delhi: In a bizarre incident, a snake delayed the start of the Ranji Trophy Group A match between Andhra and Vidarbha as it slithered around the field at Dr Gokaraju Liala Gangaaraju ACA Cricket Ground in Vijayawada on Monday morning.

A video shared by BCCI Domestic on Twitter shows the reptile invading the field just when the match was about to start and the players watched on with puzzled faces.

The groundstaff was soon called to chase the reptile away.

"SNAKE STOPS PLAY! There was a visitor on the field to delay the start of the match," read the caption of the post.

SNAKE STOPS PLAY! There was a visitor on the field to delay the start of the match. Follow it live - https://t.co/MrXmWO1GFo#APvVID @paytm #RanjiTrophy pic.twitter.com/1GptRSyUHq — BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) December 9, 2019

After a brief interruption, the opening day's play got underway.

Twitter, meanwhile, came up with hilarious reactions on the incident.

"It's tea with snakes time," wrote a user and another wrote, "He is omnipresent."

A section of the internet also questioned while the safety of the players. "Hope everyone is safe," read a comment.

Vidarbha skipper Faiz Fazal won the toss and opted to field first against Andhra, led by Hanuman Vihari.