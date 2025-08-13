WATCH: Russian Tourist Masters Desi Jugaad Of Road-Crossing In Jaipur, Calls It ‘Mission Complete’

Jaipur: Tourists in the Pink City often come for forts, palaces and food. But for a visitor from Russia, the real adventure began before she even stepped inside a monument. The challenge? Crossing a busy Indian road. The moment unfolded in front of Jaipur’s pink sandstone jewel, the Hawa Mahal.

Vera Prokofeva was with her friend when she decided to share a skill she had picked up in India, the ‘desi’ method of making it safely from one side of the street to the other. The result was a video that has now charmed social media.

Holding her phone, she turned the scene into a mini tutorial. In the clip, she stands at the roadside with vehicles rushing past. She faces her friend and explains the method in simple steps.

“I will teach you how to cross the road. You need to show them like that. You stop in there, and then down. Like this. See? Just show them, stop and there we are. Mission complete! Successfully!” she says, demonstrating each motion.

The ‘show them’ part refers to the unmistakable Indian gesture, raising a hand towards approaching traffic to signal drivers to slow down or stop. With her palm up, she takes a careful step forward, still looking both ways, then moves across. Her friend follows, mimicking her actions.

Both of them laugh as they reach the other side. The entire moment feels like a small victory. On her Instagram post, Prokofeva added a playful caption, which reads, “The first rule you need to learn in India is to learn how to cross the road.”

The video has sparked conversations online, with viewers from across the world recognising the shared thrill and occasional fear of navigating India’s busy streets. Indian users chuckled at the accuracy of the gesture. Foreign travellers commented that crossing a road here often feels like a test of courage and timing.

In Jaipur, where scooters, cars, rickshaws and pedestrians all share the same space, the street itself can become part of the travel experience. For Prokofeva and her friend, it became a memory worth recording. The ‘lesson’ was over in seconds, but the joy was clear.

She did not only guide her friend across a street, she initiated her into a small but essential Indian survival skill.