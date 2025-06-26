WATCH: Truck Dangles Mid-Air From Collapsed China Bridge With Driver Inside, Terrifying Video Goes Viral

A terrifying incident in China's southwestern Guizhou province has captivated global attention after a cargo truck was left precariously dangling from a collapsed highway bridge, its front cabin suspended mid-air with the driver inside. The dramatic scene, captured on video, unfolded on Tuesday morning, June 24, following a landslide triggered by torrential rains.

The bridge, one of the Xiamen–Chengdu Expressway in Zunyi city (namely the Houzihe Grand Bridge), collapsed under the sheer force of the landslide. People posted clips of the accident on X (formerly Twitter), which has since gone viral, having been viewed over 42,000 times and elicited gasps around the globe.

The driver of the truck, You Guochun, explained his terrifying experience to Shanghai Eye. "When the front of my truck approached the part that subsequently collapsed, I sensed the ground drop slightly. I slammed on the brakes right away, but the momentum pushed the truck on. In an instant, the whole bridge ahead of me was gone. I was frightened and just froze."

A landslide caused part of a bridge on the Xiamen-Chengdu Expressway in Guizhou province, China, to collapse early Tuesday.



It happened around 7:40 am as a truck was crossing, but the driver was rescued by emergency crews. No casualties were reported.



pic.twitter.com/amlDwAQJ1z

Emergency services came quickly to the dangerous scene. Firefighters expertly positioned a ladder on the roof of the lorry and led Guochun to safety with caution. No one was injured in the horrific accident, according to miraculous accounts. Later videos revealed locals, railway officials, and police scrambling to deal with the angry driver once he had been rescued, with one showing him screaming in Hindi, "open my hands" after his hands were bound.

The video evoked a flurry of outraged reactions on social media. "Nature's power is no joke," one of them said, while another one replied in awe, "Holyyyy cow."

Although the first viral video only indicated one truck stuck on the fallen portion, officials later reported that three other cars were found under the rubble. Luckily, authorities added that no one was in any of the cars during the collapse. Investigations on the extent of damage and the exact reason behind the bridge collapse are still being conducted against the background of continued heavy rains in the area.