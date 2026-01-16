Watch: Union Minister Kiren Rijiju Shakes A Leg At AKA Miji Culture Video Goes Viral

Arunachal Pradesh: Union Minister Kiren Rijiju immersed himself in the traditional faith and cultural celebrations of the AKA community during the last day of the Sarok Festival Golden Jubilee at Bana in Arunachal Pradesh. The event, which highlighted the rich heritage and customs of the AKA-Miji tribe, saw the minister participating wholeheartedly in the festivities.

Dressed in a brown jacket, black pants, and a black scarf, Rijiju enjoyed the vibrant traditional dances and ceremonies. Sharing the joyous moments on his official X (formerly Twitter) handle, he wrote: “I am deeply rooted in my traditional Faith and Culture, without which I’m nothing. Merry making is ultimate during Aka Miji cultural evening. Glad to attend the last day of Sarok Festival Golden Jubilee of AKA community at Bana in Arunachal Pradesh.”

The event offered a unique opportunity to experience the music, dance, and rituals that have been passed down through generations. Rijiju’s participation emphasized the importance of preserving indigenous traditions and showcased the minister’s connection to cultural heritage. His presence brought additional prominence to the festival, which celebrates not only the AKA community’s history but also their contributions to Arunachal Pradesh’s cultural mosaic.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

I am deeply rooted in my traditional Faith and Culture without which I'm nothing.

Merry making is ultimate during Aka Miji cultural evening. Glad to Attend last day of SAROK FESTIVAL Golden Jubilee of AKA- Community at Bana in Arunachal Pradesh. pic.twitter.com/OwZ0xpnTXb — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) January 16, 2026

Who Is Kiren Rijiju?

Kiren Rijiju is a prominent Indian politician from Arunachal Pradesh, serving as a Union Minister in the Government of India. Known for his work in youth affairs, sports, and law enforcement, Rijiju has often highlighted the importance of cultural heritage and traditional values alongside his political responsibilities. He has a reputation for actively participating in local festivals and engaging with communities across the state.

A Celebration of Faith, Culture, and Unity

The Sarok Festival’s Golden Jubilee marked a milestone for the AKA community, combining cultural preservation with vibrant festivities. By joining in the celebrations, Union Minister Rijiju reinforced the message that cultural roots are vital to identity and unity. The evening was not just about merrymaking but also about honoring traditions, passing them to future generations, and celebrating communal harmony.

The festival ended on a high note, with Rijiju and community members dancing together, reflecting a blend of respect, enjoyment, and cultural pride that defined the Sarok Festival Golden Jubilee at Bana.