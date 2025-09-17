Watch Video: WWE Icon Shocked As Meerut Teen Stands Taller Than Great Khali

Wrestling fans are buzzing after WWE legend The Great Khali met 17-year-old Karan Singh, a towering teenager from Meerut who stands at a jaw-dropping 8 feet 2 inches.

Fans are already calling him the “Greater Khali,” as videos of their meeting have gone viral on social media.

The two came face-to-face at a wrestling training centre, with Khali himself sharing the heartwarming clips on Instagram on September 16.

The WWE Hall of Famer even said he wants to train Karan at his CWE Wrestling Academy and prepare him for a future in the wrestling world.

In one of the clips, the two shake hands inside the ring, and Khali, looking both amused and amazed, joked, “For the first time ever, I had to look up while talking to someone.”

He went on to praise Karan Singh, saying, “He’s an exceptionally tall young man. I want to mentor him and turn him into a WWE superstar. I truly want to guide him.”

The Great Khali with 8'2'' kid, Karan Singh from India pic.twitter.com/gqaYRtTsUf — Kunwar Abhishek Parmar (@kunwarabhi7) September 15, 2025

Known on Instagram as @tallestkaran, with more than 66,000 followers, the teenager first grabbed headlines back in 2017 as the world’s tallest eight-year-old—and he’s reportedly still growing.

Standing at a staggering 8 feet 2 inches, his height continues to amaze people around the world.

His social media is filled with glimpses of his towering frame, leaving fans fascinated by his remarkable stature.

The videos quickly lit up social media, with fans reactions were filled in awe, humor and disbelief.

Comments poured in, with some calling it “Great Khali meets Greater Khali,” while another joked, “Gonna tell my kids this was The Rock and Shaquille O’Neal.”

Others chimed in with witty lines like, “When hacker meets developer,” “How’s the weather up there?” and “Bro actually made Great Khali look small.”

Another mentioned, 'ab aaya unt pahad ke neeche'. He wrote it by mentioning emojis.