WATCH: Viral Video Shows Woman Driving Car On Telangana Railway Tracks, 15 Trains Diverted

A dramatic viral video captured a 34-year-old woman driving her Kia Sonet SUV on railway tracks in Telangana's Ranga Reddy district, causing panic and diverting 15 trains. Police are investigating the bizarre incident, with officials suggesting the woman appeared mentally disturbed.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Nitin Kumar|Last Updated: Jun 26, 2025, 01:36 PM IST|Source: Bureau
There was panic among railway officials and commuters in Telangana's Ranga Reddy district today as a 34-year-old woman from Uttar Pradesh drove her four-wheeler onto a railway track, leading to the diversion of at least 15 trains. A dramatic video capturing the episode has since gone viral, showing the four-wheeler, a Kia Sonet, being driven along the tracks at Shankarpally.

Video footage surfacing online indicates that the white SUV drives along the railway track, followed by another clip of local citizens, railway officials, and police trying to get the woman out of the car. After being caught and her hands tied, a third video indicates her yelling in Hindi, "open my hands."

"Some railway personnel and police officials chased after the car. They were able to make her stop the car. At least 20 people were required to get her out of the car. There was no cooperation from her," a person close to the case revealed.

Chandana Deepti, SP of Railway Police, said that the woman looked aggressive and could have been mentally disturbed. Preliminary investigation suggests she was newly employed in a multinational firm and is from Uttar Pradesh. Her driving license and PAN card have been found inside the car.

SP Deepti further said that the authorities are looking into whether the woman had planned to commit suicide and pose as a murder.

The never-before incident caused major disruption to train services. Railway officials confirmed that around 10 to 15 passenger trains, including a prominent Bengaluru-Hyderabad express, were diverted as a safety precaution.

The woman has been arrested, and the entire incident is now being thoroughly investigated.

