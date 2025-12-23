‘Watch Your Heart Out With Envy’: Lalit Modi, Vijay Mallya Mock India In Viral Video, Flaunt ‘Biggest Fugitives’ Tag

Lalit Modi, Vijay Mallya Viral Video: A late-night party clip has once again pushed two of India’s most controversial businessmen back into the spotlight, and this time the provocation is deliberate. Lalit Modi, the former Indian Premier League (IPL) boss, triggered a storm on Monday (December 22) after posting a video from Vijay Mallya’s birthday celebration.

The footage shows the two men smiling, relaxed and mocking the country they fled years ago. “We are the two fugitives, the biggest fugitives of India,” Lalit Modi cam be seen saying on camera, drawing laughter from those around him as the video rolls.

The taunt did not stop there. He added to the moment with a caption that appeared designed to provoke outrage back home. “Let me do something to break the internet down again. Something for you folks. Wat your heart out with envy (sic),” he captioned the video on Instagram.

The response was swift and furious. “What a mockery they have made of Indian government,” one user wrote in the comments section.

Another dismissed the bravado entirely, saying, “You ain't breaking no internet son sit down.”

Several reactions went beyond anger at the duo and pointed fingers at Indian authorities instead. “Indian law shame that they dare to make such a video (sic),” a user commented.

“They are laughing at Indian CBI/ED,” another wrote, echoing a sentiment shared by many viewers who saw the clip as open defiance of India’s investigative agencies.

Mallya was officially declared a Fugitive Economic Offender in January 2019 by a special court handling cases under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. Accused of defaulting on multiple bank loans and facing serious money-laundering charges, the former liquor baron left India in March 2016 and has been overseas since.

Lalit Modi’s exit from India dates back even earlier. He left the country in 2010 after being accused of indulging in tax evasion, money laundering and proxy ownership connected to the cash-rich IPL. The Enforcement Directorate has alleged that he manipulated the IPL’s 2009 broadcast rights deal and received kickbacks worth more than Rs 125 crore.

More than a decade later, a birthday video, a laughing boast and a provocative caption have reopened old wounds, stirring public anger over the two men who continue to live abroad while their legal cases are unresolved in India.