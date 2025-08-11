Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz is subjected to widespread internet ridicule for unveiling what she proclaimed was South Asia's "first trackless tram," a solar-driven metro system that was brought in from China. Promised as a "subway on wheels" and a major piece of Punjab urban transport upgrade, the scheme, which is supposed to run without tracks or tickets, has been likened by tongue-in-cheek internet users to an ordinary bus.

The much-debated rollout was held last week, with Ms. Nawaz going for a trial drive from Raiwind Road to Muslim Town in Lahore to test the vehicle's performance against live traffic. The Punjab Transport Minister, Bilal Akbar, was with her as she went over its technical specifications and highlighted the project's alleged importance for future urbanisation.

"Ladies and gentlemen, South Asia's first-ever trackless tram soon to begin service in Lahore Punjab under Maryam Nawaz," a tweet posted by the Chief Minister tried to bring the innovation into the limelight. According to a report by Gulf News, the system is to be rolled out in 30 Punjab cities.

Ladies and gentlemen,

South Asia’s first ever Track-less tram soon starting its service in Lahore

Punjab under Maryam Nawaz pic.twitter.com/w82grwLzT5 — Maryam Nawaz HQ (@MaryamNawazHQ) August 7, 2025

But the official fanfare was greeted with widespread skepticism and sarcasm on the internet. Many social media users soon identified the obvious absence of creativity, with several going so far as to say outright that a "trackless tram" is essentially a bus, questioning the revolutionary hype.

"I love how nations just rebrand buses and assign them hi-tech name calls such as 'trackless rail-less transportation hypercarriage' and shill accounts just devour it," said one user in a sarcastic remark. Another said, "It's a bus. What is a trackless tram?" A third also made a sarcastic comment, saying, "U know, for a hundred years now we say that a bus. Perhaps read more dictionaries."

The online debate was also boosted by a community note, posted by users, referring to Wikipedia, where it defined the "trackless tram" as an articulated bus. An articulated bus is one with a flexible part that enables it to flex, making it possible to carry more passengers while still being capable of city-center maneuverability.

Contrary to official descriptions, in the eyes of the public, the "trackless tram" is largely perceived as an articulated bus with high technology and tram-like appearance, but importantly, lacking the rail infrastructure that typifies trams.