'Wealth Like Fiction': Inside India’s 0.01% - Rs 30 Lakh Bags, 10 Butlers And Parties For No Reason

It started as a regular birthday invite. A user on Reddit’s r/AskIndia shared how a party invite turned into a front-row seat to India’s ultra-elite lifestyle. Soon the post became a digital confessional booth for others who have had similar glimpses into the country’s top 0.01%.

Identifying as middle class, the anonymous poster described attending the birthday party of a lawyer’s son in what he called an “alternate India”. “I was blown away. The roads were spotless, the neighbourhood lush and there were valets at the gate. Five cars, each worth more than Rs 50 lakh, were parked outside like it was nothing,” he wrote.

He went on to describe guests arriving in luxury sedans, including local politicians and business tycoons, casually handing over extravagant gifts. Even the Hindi spoken there, he said, had a different accent – “polished and TV-like”.

Curious, he asked others on Reddit if they too had stumbled into the world of the hyper-wealthy. The answers poured in.

One user recalled a childhood sleepover with a school friend in South Delhi. “It was a mansion. Eight luxury cars, four stories and ten butlers. It was like staying at a boutique hotel,” he wrote.

Another pointed out how income inequality skews our perception. “If you own a decent house, eat three meals a day and own a vehicle, you are in India’s top 10%, maybe even top 5%. But this... this is the 0.01%,” he wrote.

Then came the jaw-dropping stories. One commenter described their circle of “super duper rich” friends who casually spend Rs 2-3 lakh a month just on food, outings and everyday indulgences. “They host parties that cost more than most people’s annual income. One friend buys handbags worth Rs 30 lakh like they are grocery items. New ones every couple of months,” wrote the user.

Another added, “Destination weddings, five-star farmhouses, personal stylists, private chefs and a small army of staff. Their household salaries alone cross Rs 2-3 lakh every month.”

For the average Indian, these stories might read like scenes from a movie. But they are not. They are very real and revealing.

In a country where millions still live on a few hundred rupees a day, this viral Reddit thread has lifted the curtain, just a little, on how wildly different life can be when you are living in India’s rarest percentile.