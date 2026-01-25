Wedding in heavy snowfall goes viral: UP couple’s marriage in Uttarakhand amazes netizens | Watch

Viral video: A couple reportedly from Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, has gone viral on Instagram and other social media platforms after they got married amid heavy snowfall in the Rudraprayag district of Uttarakhand. The wedding ceremony took place at the historic Triyuginarayan Temple, a site known for its religious importance and scenic surroundings.

The viral video of the marriage has grabbed widespread attention online, with many users expressing surprise and admiration for the couple. According to the viral clip, the couple completed their wedding rituals as snow continued to fall around them.

The video shows the bride and groom walking away from the temple after the ceremony, with snowflakes clearly visible falling from the sky. The surroundings appear to be completely covered in snow.

Triyuginarayan Temple is considered a sacred place in Uttarakhand and is believed to be the mythological wedding site of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. Weddings at the temple are not uncommon, but a ceremony held during active snowfall has made this one stand out.

In the video, the groom is heard sharing his feelings about the experience. He said that they “felt very better” after completing the ceremony.

Social media reactions

Netizens reacted in different ways after watching the video. Many viewers expressed admiration for the couple’s choice and the unique setting of the wedding.

One user commented, “My dream is also to marry like that only.”

Another comment read, “Uttarakhand is a good location for destination weddings.”

Several others congratulated the couple and sent blessings for their married life.

Uttarakhand has become a popular destination for weddings due to its temples and mountains. The viral video continues to gain attention, with hundreds of users reacting to it, and has garnered 1.5 million views.

Uttarakhand weather

Uttarakhand is currently experiencing cold weather conditions, especially in its higher-altitude regions. Several hill districts, including Rudraprayag, Chamoli and parts of Uttarkashi, have witnessed fresh snowfall over the past few days. The snowfall has covered mountains, roads and temples in a thick white layer.

The snowfall has drawn tourists and pilgrims, especially to religious destinations, but authorities have advised them to stay safe. Slippery roads, reduced visibility and the risk of landslides have prompted officials to monitor conditions closely. Travellers are being asked to check weather updates and road advisories before planning their journeys.