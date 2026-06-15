/The Billion-Dollar illusion: Why millions of Gen Z are tracking fake delivery drivers for fun

Viral: Have you ever found yourself mindlessly flipping through the pages of digital marketplaces for countless hours before impulsively buying some unnecessary thing only to feel instant regret after pressing that last button? Well, one of the latest trends in the world of the internet is promising to change your habits of spending for good—getting all the thrill of unlimited shopping without having to actually pay any money.
These new-age apps are completely built and designed just like the world's best marketplaces but operate solely on the basis of simulated purchase transactions without any exchange of funds taking place.
The developers have put much effort into recreating the atmosphere of e-commerce in a manner similar to the big players on the global market. Users can browse endless amounts of products in multiple categories, along with user reviews, stars, discounts, filters, and more!
Every moment of the consumer journey is created to trigger a specific response in users:
In conclusion, the delivery never takes place, and there is absolutely zero effect on bank accounts and payment cards associated with a person's account.
According to psychologists studying this trend, the feeling of euphoria and joy from buying things as part of "retail therapy" is less related to owning something than it is to anticipation. Comparing products, browsing online stores, and eventually making purchases cause the release of dopamine – the so-called "reward hormone."
Many young South Koreans say that they get the same psychological satisfaction from fake sites, thus eliminating completely any need to deal with monthly credit card statements.
The incredible success of so-called Dopamine Sites comes at a time when inflation has made proper financial management the main concern for South Korea's Gen Z and Millennial generations.
According to its proponents, the apps are a relatively cheap self-defense strategy against any impulse buying. They allow an outlet for the consumeristic behavior right away without compromising anyone's finances or racking up expensive interest payments amid an economic recession.
It is quite obvious that the app gives some sort of immediate relief from spending problems; however, according to critics, these services shield consumers from the consequences of their excessive shopping activities, thereby strengthening their psychological dependence on them. As a result, they might have a difficult time giving up the habit of 'buying.'
At present, this technology-driven phenomenon appears to be prevalent only in South Korea. Although observers in foreign social media question whether it is worth spending their time on such unreal delivery systems, the popularity of the apps among the young Korean generation has attracted the attention of specialists around the globe, who are asking themselves whether this trend will go further than domestic app markets.
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