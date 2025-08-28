When Bhojpuri Meets Classical: From ‘Chunri Laal Laal’ To ‘Johnny Johnny’, These Viral Clips Have India Cracking Up

New Delhi: What happens when you take a Bhojpuri folk favourite, throw in a nursery rhyme and present it all in full-blown classical style? You get a viral sensation that has the internet in splits and applause.

A short clip shared by ‘Chapra Zila’ on X (formerly Twitter) is setting timelines on fire. The video features one singer belting out the folk hit ‘Gori Tori Chunri Ba Laal Laal’ in raga-heavy style. The caption of the post said it all: “भोजपुरी में Classical गजब सुनाया, मजा आ गया (performed amazing classical in Bhojpuri, what a delight!)."

Just as viewers settle into the performance, another voice takes over with the nursery rhyme ‘Johnny Johnny’, rendered with the grandeur of classical alaaps (slow melodic exploration) and taans (rapid vocal improvisation).

The result? A mix of awe, laughter and nonstop shares.

A Mash-Up Nobody Saw Coming

At first, the audience thinks it is just another regional performance. But as the singer effortlessly glides into Johnny Johnny with perfect classical ornamentation, the audience bursts into laughter and cheers. That unexpected rendition is what is making people hit replay.

“Never thought I would hear ‘Yes Pappa’ in raga style,” one user commented. Another wrote, “This is peak India where folk, nursery rhymes and classical blend like magic.”

Social Media Goes Berserk

The video has already crossed thousands of views within hours, with users sharing it as “the crossover we did not know we needed”.

Memes are flooding timelines. One shows Pandit Bhimsen Joshi nodding in approval, another imagines toddlers learning nursery rhymes at a music baithak (gathering).

Some are even calling it the unofficial “Bhojpuri Classical Challenge”, daring singers to try similar mash-ups with other folk songs and kiddie rhymes.

The charm lies in the contradictions - Bhojpuri’s earthy energy, refined discipline of classical singing and playful innocence of Johnny Johnny. Together, they create a performance that feels at once hilarious and oddly impressive.

Local outlets in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh have already reported on the viral trend, while music teachers are using it to remind students that classical does not have to be intimidating.

“If you can sing ‘Yes Pappa’ in a raga, you can sing anything,” joked one.

With its perfect mix of humour, skill and regional pride, this clip might just inspire a wave of similar experiments. Imagine 'Twinkle Twinkle Little Star' in Bhojpuri thumri (a genre of semi-classical Indian music) style or a raga-based remix of Baby Shark.

For now, though, it is the red chunri and the cheeky Johnny Johnny that have India grooving and laughing.