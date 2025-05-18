When ‘Good’ Is Great: Dad Reacts Like A Chill Legend To Son’s 84% CBSE Exam Result

Sharing exam results with Indian parents is usually like opening a mystery box labeled “Explosion Probability: 99%”. But in a twist that could make even Bollywood scriptwriters sob, one student’s story is winning hearts and going viral – for being so shockingly normal.

A Redditor braced himself for parental judgment day after scoring 84% in his Class 12 board exams. While that is a good score in real life, it does not always fly in Indian households where anything under 95% is sometimes treated like academic heresy.

So what happened when he sent the score to his dad on WhatsApp?

Just one word: “Good.”

Yes, that’s it. Not “Good, but next time aim higher”, not “Good, but Sharma ji’s son got 96%”, just “Good”. The kind of chill that makes you wonder if this dad does yoga on a Himalayan cliff or just really does not care about Sharma ji’s kid.

Reddit exploded like it had just seen a wholesome Marvel crossover. Users were emotional, touched and slightly confused by the presence of a Desi parent not demanding IIT immediately. One user even shared how their own mom, instead of turning into a lecture machine, simply nodded and said, “Achha result hai. Ye bilkul bura nahi hai.” (That’s a good result. It is not bad at all.) That is like a standing ovation in Indian mom language.

And when the Redditor finally gathered courage to face the final boss – his dad – via video call, he did not get a stern lecture. No talk of tuition money wasted. No soul-crushing sighs. Instead, the man beamed with pride and congratulated his son on passing Class 12 like he had just won a national award. Oscars, who?

Even better? The dad apparently uses emojis. Yes, folks, we might be dealing with a rare subspecies here: Indian Dadus Coolius – emotionally available and tech-savvy.

As the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) declared Class 12 results on May 13, over 42 lakh students across India held their breath. But if this story teaches us anything, it is that not every result day ends with tears or an emergency escape plan.

Sometimes, all it takes is one word – “Good” – to feel like you just topped the universe.

So here is to all the parents who get it, who know effort matters and who understand that 84% is not the end of the world, it is just the beginning of a new chapter. Preferably one with fewer tears and more emojis.